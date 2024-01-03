Another cloudy, chilly day; winter storm possible this weekend

PITTSBURGH — It will be another cloudy day on Wednesday, with some glimmers of sunshine. A weak system rolls in Wednesday night, with a fresh shot of cold air, but will trigger some snow showers late Wednesday night and Thursday.

We’re watching a potential storm system that could bring snow and some wintry mix to the area this weekend. Many possibilities are on the table for the weekend. Most of the area should see enough snow to cover the ground.

