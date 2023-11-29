Another cold start Wednesday with single-digit wind chills in some places

PITTSBURGH — Another cold start, wind chills in the single digits in spots again this morning. Clouds and sun early in the day with more cloud cover through the afternoon. Highs will break the freezing mark today, but it won’t feel like it! Temperatures will reach the mid to upper 30s this afternoon, but wind chills will be in the 20s.

It won’t be as cold on Thursday, temperatures jump to the upper 40s around 50° with dry conditions. Thursday will be the best day to get outside this week. A chilly rain will arrive Friday with lingering showers into Saturday morning. We dry out briefly for the second half of Saturday as temperatures climb to the mid-50s. The rain won’t stay away for long, showers develop again on Sunday.

