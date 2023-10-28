Another Steelers cornerback goes down with injury

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers suffered their third injury to an outside cornerback this week, as backup James Pierre did not practice on Friday with an injury and is listed as questionable against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Pierre had been filling in for Levi Wallace and Joey Porter Jr., both of whom are nursing injuries.

Wallace suffered a foot injury during the team’s Week 7 win over the Los Angeles Rams. He missed practice on Wednesday and Thursday and was a limited participant in practice on Friday. He has been ruled questionable to play in Sunday’s game against Jacksonville.

