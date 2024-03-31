Another third-period breakdown; Penguins lose, 4-3, in shootout

COLUMBUS — This article originally appeared on PittsburghHockeyNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Penguins had to know that the streak was going to end at some point, that they were going to lose another game to Columbus eventually.

But they couldn’t have foreseen that it would happen like this.

Not when the Penguins, trying desperately to remain viable in the Eastern Conference playoff race, had a two-goal lead as the middle of the third period approached.

Not when the Blue Jackets, already mathematically out of playoff contention, were mired in a 1-7-2 that has them marooned near the bottom of the overall standings.

Click here to read more from PittsburghHockeyNOW.com.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group