Anthrocon 2023 raises $52,000 for local charity

PITTSBURGH — Anthrocon 2023 has wrapped up. The event drew more than 13,000 people to Pittsburgh.

The event announced on its Facebook page Wednesday that it raised $52,000 for charity this year.

The money will go to Rabbit Wranglers, which is a local rabbit rescue.

Anthrocon is one of the largest furry conventions in the world.

According to the announcement, more than 3,000 people attended the Fursuit Parade, which is the biggest event of the weekend.

