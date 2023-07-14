Anti-violence summit continues on heels of violent week in the city

PITTSBURGH — The second day of an anti-violence summit is set to begin at the Petersen Events Center, where more than 300 teens will hear take part in group sessions and hear from anti-violence advocates.

The summit comes after two people were killed in the city in the last five days, including a woman who was killed near a park.

Last weekend, gunfire on the South Side sent crowds scrambling when a man in his 30s was shot and killed. Police haven’t announced any arrests.

Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey made a statement about the violence Thursday, saying, in part, “It is going to take all of us working together, to learn how to settle conflict peacefully, to provide resources and support services to all lives impacted by gun violence to heal these wounds caused by those who choose harm over life.”

Day two of the summit will focus mainly on strategic planning and refining youth ideas for gun violence prevention.

