Antonio Brown attacks reporters, Ryan Clark on social media

Antonio Brown

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown lashed out against the media in general, and his former Steelers teammate Ryan Clark specifically, in a bizarre series of social media posts on Monday morning.

Brown has been in the news for a Florida judge issuing an arrest warrant for him after he failed to make a $15,000 child support payment earlier this month. It’s the second time Florida law enforcement has been sent after Brown to get him to pay child support in recent years. He can have the warrant rescinded if he pays the full amount.

Brown seemed to take issue of the coverage of his latest legal escapade, of which he has had dozens in his highly publicized decline from being one of the top wide receivers in all of football during his time with the Steelers.

Read the full story from our partners at Sports Now Group Pittsburgh here.

