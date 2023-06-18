Applications open for sporting organizations looking to receive funding from Allegheny County SEA

PITTSBURGH — Eight sporting organizations in Pittsburgh have received thousands of dollars in grants for upcoming events and applications are open for others who want to get involved.

The Sports and Exhibition of Pittsburgh and Allegheny County awarded $470,000 to the organizations.

In order to qualify for the grants, the organizations had to provide events that provide a significant economic impact on Allegheny County.

The grants were given to:

USA JUDO 2024 JUNIOR OLYMPICS ($60,000) - This event will last for three days at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center and begin on June 21, 2024. It will be a judo tournament.

SPECIAL OLYMPICS NORTH AMERICAN CHAMPIONSHIP SOFTBALL ($75,000) - A softball championship tournament will be held in Sept. 2024.

AC SPORTS BASEBALL AND SOFTBALL TOURNAMENTS ($75,000) - 16 youth baseball and softball tournaments will be held in Allegheny County over the course of April 1 to Aug. 31.

2023 GAMMA PICKLEBALL CLASSIC ($75,000) - A pickleball tournament will be held at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center from Aug. 18 to Aug 31.

PIP’S LABOR DAY GIRLS FEST AND PIP’S BURGH GIRLS FEST ($30,000) This money will be used to put on girls’ hockey tournaments at the Ice Castle in Castle Shannon, the RMU Island Sports Center in Neville Island, the Baierl Iceplex in Warrandale and the Mt. Lebanon Ice Center in Mt. Lebanon. Tournaments will be held on Sept. 1 through Sept. 3 and Nov. 24 through Nov. 26.

2ND ANNUAL PITTSBURGH HBCU BASEBALL CLASSIC ($20,400) - This money will be used to support “historically black colleges and universities”” baseball game. The game will be held at PNC Park on Sept. 23.

PITTSBURGH VINTAGE GRAND PRIX ($75,000) - A vintage car race will be held in Schenley Park. The race will run from July 14-July 23.

Applications are now open for any other organizations that would like to receive similar funding can apply now through July 15.

