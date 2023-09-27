Archery deer season to open statewide starting Saturday

PITTSBURGH — Archery deer season will open statewide in Pennsylvania this weekend.

Starting on Saturday, an estimated 350,000 hunters will begin hunting deer with either a vertical bow or a crossbow.

“It’s no wonder Pennsylvania’s archery deer season is so popular,” said Game Commission Executive Director Bryan Burhans. “Hunters can pursue whitetails across multiple weeks, before, during and after the peak of the rut, against a backdrop of vibrant autumn colors and increasingly cooler temperatures.”

During the 2022-23 season, 145,640 deer were hunted; 75,770 were antlered and 69,870 were antlerless.

The season will run from Sept. 30 to Nov. 11, will continue on Nov. 12 and then run from Nov. 13 to 17.

The season will come back from Dec. 26 to Jan. 15, 2024.

For more information, click here.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group