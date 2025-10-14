Area McDonald’s participating in fundraiser that supports high school sports

For one day only in October, your order at a popular fast food chain could help support high school athletes.

On Oct. 23, McDonald’s throughout the Western Pennsylvania region will donate 10% of sales through the McDonald’s app to local high school athletics.

The initiative, known as the High School Sports Digital Fundraiser Day, will benefit 206 schools in the Erie, Pittsburgh, Johnstown/Altoona, Wheeling/Steubenville, and Clarksburg areas.

“We are proud to have this partnership with our local schools,” said Pittsburgh McDonald’s Owner/Operator Twila Mezan. “Our hope is that the local communities come out and support their local schools, and help us make the High School Digital Fundraiser Day a success throughout the region.”

This marks the first year Pennsylvania schools are participating in the fundraiser developed by McDonald’s owner/operators to support schools in the communities they serve.

Each participating McDonald’s restaurant has selected a high school in its community to receive the funds, ensuring that each school will get at least $250 from the fundraiser.

