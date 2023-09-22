Local

Armed robbery at convenience store in Pittsburgh neighborhood investigated by police

By WPXI.com News Staff

Pittsburgh police Pittsburgh police

By WPXI.com News Staff

PITTSBURGH — A convenience store in Pittsburgh’s Chateau neighborhood was robbed by a man with a gun early Friday.

Just before 4:45 a.m., officers were called to the 7-Eleven at 1001 Western Avenue for a reported robbery.

Employees there said that a male with a gun walked up to the counter and demanded all the money from the register. When they could not open it, he stole items from the store and fled out a back door, according to Pittsburgh Public Safety.

No one was injured.

The investigation is ongoing.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Communities gather to remember student killed in school van accident in Dravosburg
  • 15 UPMC medical workers win $1 million in Mega Millions drawing
  • Pittsburgh Public Schools scholarship program to end
  • VIDEO: Laurel School District board passes vote allowing only biological females to compete in girls sports
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts

    • ©2023 Cox Media Group

    ”Big

    Most Read