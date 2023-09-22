Armed robbery at convenience store in Pittsburgh neighborhood investigated by police

PITTSBURGH — A convenience store in Pittsburgh’s Chateau neighborhood was robbed by a man with a gun early Friday.

Just before 4:45 a.m., officers were called to the 7-Eleven at 1001 Western Avenue for a reported robbery.

Employees there said that a male with a gun walked up to the counter and demanded all the money from the register. When they could not open it, he stole items from the store and fled out a back door, according to Pittsburgh Public Safety.

No one was injured.

The investigation is ongoing.

