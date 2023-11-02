Armed robbery at Lawrenceville credit union under investigation

PITTSBURGH — An armed suspect stole cash from a credit union in Lawrenceville Thursday morning.

The panic alarm was activated at New Alliance Federal Credit Union on Butler Street at 9:13 a.m.

The suspect, described as a Black male, about 5 feet, 8 inches tall wearing dark clothing with a mask and hood, got away with an undisclosed amount of cash, according to Pat Schimonsky, CEO of New Alliance Federal Credit Union.

The employees were not harmed, said Schimonsky, who added that no further details would be released due to the ongoing investigation.

“We deeply regret this incident occurred. Our primary focus remains on the safety and well-being of our staff, members, and the broader Lawrenceville community,” said Schimonsky. “We are thankful for the swift and coordinated response from law enforcement agencies and are confident in their investigative abilities.”

If anyone has any information, they are asked to call Pittsburgh Police at 412-323-7800. They can remain anonymous.

