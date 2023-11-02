Local

Armed robbery at Lawrenceville credit union under investigation

By Natalie Reid Miller, WPXI-TV

Armed robbery A credit union in Lawrenceville was robbed Thursday morning.

By Natalie Reid Miller, WPXI-TV

PITTSBURGH — An armed suspect stole cash from a credit union in Lawrenceville Thursday morning.

The panic alarm was activated at New Alliance Federal Credit Union on Butler Street at 9:13 a.m.

Channel 11′s Alyssa Raymond will have a live report on Channel 11 News starting at 4 p.m.

The suspect, described as a Black male, about 5 feet, 8 inches tall wearing dark clothing with a mask and hood, got away with an undisclosed amount of cash, according to Pat Schimonsky, CEO of New Alliance Federal Credit Union.

The employees were not harmed, said Schimonsky, who added that no further details would be released due to the ongoing investigation.

“We deeply regret this incident occurred. Our primary focus remains on the safety and well-being of our staff, members, and the broader Lawrenceville community,” said Schimonsky. “We are thankful for the swift and coordinated response from law enforcement agencies and are confident in their investigative abilities.”

If anyone has any information, they are asked to call Pittsburgh Police at 412-323-7800. They can remain anonymous.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Green Day, Smashing Pumpkins stopping in Pittsburgh on Saviors Tour
  • Oklahoma man charged with trespass at old Century III mall after police find video on Facebook
  • New video shows crowd scattering after shots fired on South Side over Halloween weekend
  • VIDEO: ‘Light the World in Teal’ day calls attention to Alzheimer’s, shows support for millions affected
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts

    • ©2023 Cox Media Group

    ”Steelers

    Most Read