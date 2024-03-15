Armed robbery at Pittsburgh beer distributor under investigation

PITTSBURGH — An investigation is underway after a beer distributor was robbed in Allentown.

Pittsburgh Police say they were called to the 800 block of East Warrington Avenue at 2:30 p.m. on Friday.

Witnesses at Beer Bros. say a young man with a gun came into the store and demanded money.

One person fought with the robber, but he was still able to get away with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Police say the robber was last seen running behind a business and towards Beltzhoover.

Robbery Units are investigating.

