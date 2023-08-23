Armstrong County man charged in fatal McKees Rocks Bridge crash

An Armstrong County man is facing a list of charges for a deadly crash last year on the McKees Rocks Bridge.

Matthew Carlson, 35, of Spring Church, is charged with homicide by vehicle while DUI, aggravated assault by vehicle while DUI, homicide by vehicle, aggravated assault by vehicle and involuntary manslaughter, among other charges, for the Dec. 17 crash that killed Kendra Fennell, 38, of Worthington.

Carlson had drugs, including cocaine and fentanyl, in his system at the time of the crash, according to the complaint. He crossed the center lane, driving directly into an oncoming truck, police said.

Fennell was a passenger in Carlson’s car, according to the complaint. Another passenger in the car was seriously injured in the crash.

