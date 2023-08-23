Local

Armstrong County man charged in fatal McKees Rocks Bridge crash

By WPXI.com News Staff

1 killed, 2 injured in crash on the McKees Rocks Bridge

By WPXI.com News Staff

An Armstrong County man is facing a list of charges for a deadly crash last year on the McKees Rocks Bridge.

Matthew Carlson, 35, of Spring Church, is charged with homicide by vehicle while DUI, aggravated assault by vehicle while DUI, homicide by vehicle, aggravated assault by vehicle and involuntary manslaughter, among other charges, for the Dec. 17 crash that killed Kendra Fennell, 38, of Worthington.

Carlson had drugs, including cocaine and fentanyl, in his system at the time of the crash, according to the complaint. He crossed the center lane, driving directly into an oncoming truck, police said.

Fennell was a passenger in Carlson’s car, according to the complaint. Another passenger in the car was seriously injured in the crash.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Crack found in gas line on property near Plum house explosion
  • Man dies after falling from inner tube at Deep Creek Lake
  • Father of Tennessee Titans’ CB Caleb Farley dies in house explosion
  • VIDEO: Local woman stuck in Parkway traffic notices billboard, donates kidney to grandmother in need
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts

    • ©2023 Cox Media Group

    Most Read