Army veteran seriously injured trying to stop brazen truck theft at area gas station

KENNEDY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Kennedy Township police are continuing to investigate a violent car theft that happened Sunday night at the 711 convenience store and BP gas station on Pine Hollow Road.

Ryan Severin, a U.S. Army veteran who owns a Ram 1500 pickup truck, told Channel 11 someone got into the driver’s seat and took off. Severin tried to stop the alleged thief but got seriously hurt in the process.

“Thinking back, what could have happened – he could have had a gun or a knife, or one of his buddies could have had a gun or a knife, and it would have been the end of my life,” Severin said.

Severin said he parked his truck outside the 711, and was talking to a friend pumping gas just a few feet away.

“I left my truck running because that just seemed normal. I was right there. I didn’t think anything could happen. During that, somebody just jumped in the truck and decided they wanted to try to take it,” Severin said.

He said adrenaline kicked in and he tried to stop the truck by opening the door, seeing the suspect in the driver’s seat, wearing a neck gaiter partially covering his face.

“He backed out, hit a car behind it, which then I got thrown off the vehicle,” Severin said.

Severin suffered a brain bleed, broken ribs, and other injuries.

Kennedy Township police told Channel 11 they are looking for multiple suspects and told me Severin’s truck has been found in the Turtle Creek area. It’s unclear if his personal belongings were recovered.

“What happened to me could happen to anybody. If you try to interact with this individual, they’re going to do the same type of thing. It’s not worth your life,” Severin said.

Severin was stationed in Alaska before he was deployed to Afghanistan. He told us he feels lucky to be alive after what happened Sunday night and has this message for whoever is responsible.

“I hope you’re okay and I hope you don’t hurt anybody else doing something like this again. I think justice needs to come your way,” Severin said.

If you have any information that could help to identify suspects, call 911.

