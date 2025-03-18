Arrest made after delivery driver assaulted, car jacked in Homestead

HOMESTEAD, Pa. — An arrest has been made after a delivery driver was assaulted and car jacked in Homestead over the weekend.

On Sunday around 8:25 p.m., Homestead police were called to the intersection of Hays Street and West Pine Way for a man assaulted and his vehicle stolen.

Allegheny County Detectives said that the victim just finished making a delivery in the area when he was flagged down by an unknown man. The victim reported that the man asked him for money. When the victim did not give him any money, police said the man assaulted the victim and stole his car.

Detectives continued their investigation on Monday when a detective saw the stolen car at the intersection of West 11th Street and Sarah Street. A man matching the description of the suspect was seen getting out of the car and then taken into custody, police said.

The man was later identified as Trevon Jones, 20, of Homestead. He is facing multiple charges including robbery, robbery of a motor vehicle, simple assault and theft by unlawful taking.

Jones was taken to the Allegheny County Jail.

