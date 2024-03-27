Arrest warrant issued for married couple accused of stealing checks from mailboxes

CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — An arrest warrant is out for a married couple accused of stealing checks from people’s mailboxes in Cranberry Township.

Police are looking for David and Chelsey Mydlowski, of Pittsburgh.

Police said overnight on Jan. 30, a victim who lives along Goehring Road reported that six checks issued to several businesses were stolen from their mailbox and notified their banks, including PNC Bank.

A few days later, police said there was surveillance video of Chelsey Mydlowski trying to cash one of those checks for nearly $2,000 at the Wesbanco in Avalon but she was denied because the bank saw a fraud alert on the victim’s account.

Less than an hour later, police said David Mydlowski tried to cash another victim’s stolen check for almost $2,000 at Citizens Bank in Ross Township. The bank called the victim who told them it was a forgery, so Mydlowski took off.

Bank customers said this is terrible.

“I hope they find them. That’s a very serious offense. People who have the account have to go through all this aggravation,” said Georgia Brown.

Cranberry Township police have a warning. If you need to mail a check, police said to mail it at the post office or give it directly to your carrier, don’t leave it in your mailbox unattended.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group