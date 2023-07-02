Arson suspect wanted for 2 years arrested on Pittsburgh’s North Side

PITTSBURGH — A man who was wanted for two years for failing to appear in court for felony arson charges was taken into custody on Thursday.

According to the Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office, Stephen Crow, 43, was charged in July 2021 in connection to a fire that happened in August 2020.

The fire involved a dumpster on 7th Street off of Penn Avenue. The dumpster was up against a commercial building.

When fire crews arrived, the dumpster was fully engulfed in flames. Crews were able to extinguish the fire before it got to the building.

A $5,000 bond was set for Crow. He posted his bond and then, according to investigators, failed to appear for a formal arraignment in August 2021.

This week, detectives learned Crow was on the North Side. Thursday, he was found in the 900 block of James street and arrested.

Crow is now in the Allegheny County Jail.

