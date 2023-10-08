RANKIN, Pa. — People from around the Pittsburgh area were able to get in touch with the community’s old industrial roots during the “Festival of Combustion” held at the Carrie Blast Furnaces.

PHOTOS: Artists show off steelmaking skills during ‘Festival of Combustion’ at Carrie Blast Furnaces

The event was hosted by Rivers of Steel and focused on connecting visitors with their steelmaking history through art. It all had to do with heat and metal.

Artists made American crafts with hot iron pours, flame performances, welding and glassblowing.

In between the less traditional artwork, attendees could enjoy typical festival fare food and drink beer.

“I think it’s a great opportunity for people to kind of experience the type of work that took place here and our hope is that they’ll have a general appreciation for the hard work that built this region this country and in many cases the world,” said Chris McGinnis, director for arts programs.

McGinnis said attendance for the event keeps growing and it will continue to happen for as long as it can be held at the historic landmark.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group