Attempted homicide charge filed against man accused of breaking into house, shooting at person

PENN HILLS, Pa. — A man is facing charges after police said he broke into a house and shot at a person in Penn Hills.

According to court documents, officers were called to a house in Penn Hills for reports of a man trying to break in and shots being fired.

The victim told police, Jerome Daron Thompson, 24, of McKees Rocks, had fired multiple shots at the house from the outside. She told police she knew him.

The victim told police that she and a friend were at the house when they heard Thompson begin kicking at the door, trying to get in.

The victim hid in the attic and her guest hid in the basement.

Police said Thompson eventually broke down the door. Both he and the guest left at the same time.

When police spoke to the friend, he told them that Thompson chased him out of the basement and fired shots at him. He was not hit.

Police said Thomspon did not have a valid concealed carry permit.

On Wednesday, he was charged with attempted homicide, aggravated assault, burglary and firearm charges.

