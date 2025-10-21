Attorney killed by bus in Indiana County remembered for wanting to help the less fortunate

INDIANA BOROUGH, Pa. — Officials tell Channel 11 that stop lights, traffic signals, speed, and environmental conditions will all be a part of the investigation into a crash involving a bus that killed two people in Indiana County.

Christina Perez, 39, and Ronald Mabon were killed by an Indiana County Transit Authority or IndiGO bus making a left turn onto Philadelphia Street in Indiana Borough on Monday afternoon.

“It’s certainly a horrific event, and our hearts go out to all of the families who have been impacted by this,” Indiana Borough Police Chief Justin Schawl said. “And so traffic safety, clearly, is something we need to focus on and be focused on always. ”

Perez worked just a block away from the scene at Daniel Law Group.

“She was constantly trying to improve herself,” said Jesse David Daniel, who worked with Perez for over a decade. “She was someone who felt that who you are today can be made better tomorrow.”

She went to law school after spending 10 years as a paralegal with Daniel. She was one of the first attorneys to complete an online law degree from Syracuse University. She completed her degree while working full-time with Daniel. He said she had a heart for helping the less fortunate.

“She took a fair amount of her time and devoted it to offering some pro bono legal services or doing it for free or doing it for reduced rates, and it was really her ability to just work with people, not because she wanted to make money or feather her own nest, but because she wanted to make their lives better,” Daniel said.

It’s the second deadly pedestrian accident on Philadelphia Street this year. In March, a couple was struck at the 9th Street intersection, and PennDOT conducted a study of the intersection shortly after. PennDOT, which owns the road, is still processing the data and is working closely with the borough to enhance safety.

Channel 11 also reached out to IndiGO, which did not comment while the investigation is ongoing.

