2 hurt in Avalon house fire

Two people were hurt when a fire broke out overnight at a home in Avalon.

It happened around 1:30 a.m. at Fisk and Florence avenues.

Flames could be seen shooting from the upper level of the home.

Two people were taken to an area hospital by ambulance. The extent of their injuries was not released.

There’s no word yet on what started the fire.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group