Avoid Thanksgiving Day cooking fires with these tips from the Red Cross

PITTSBURGH — Thanksgiving week is the time of year when you’re most likely to have a cooking fire, according to the American Red Cross of Greater Pennsylvania.

“Cooking is the leading cause of home fires, home fire injuries and the second leading cause of home fire deaths,” said Jorge Martinez, CEO of the American Red Cross of Greater Pennsylvania.

To help keep you and your family safe, the Red Cross is offering cooking safety tips that should help prevent fires:

Stay in the kitchen when you are frying, grilling, or broiling food. If you must leave the kitchen for even a short period of time, turn off the stove.

Use a timer to remind yourself that the stove or oven is on.

Avoid wearing loose clothing or dangling sleeves while cooking.

Keep kids and pets at least three feet away from cooking areas.

Keep anything that can catch on fire — potholders, oven mitts, wooden utensils, paper or plastic bags, food packaging, and towels or curtains — away from your stovetop and oven or any other appliance that generates heat.

Clean cooking surfaces on a regular basis to prevent grease buildup.

Consider purchasing a fire extinguisher to keep in your kitchen.

Always check the kitchen before going to bed or leaving home to make sure all stoves, ovens and small appliances are turned off.

The Red Cross also encourages having a smoke alarm near your kitchen, on each level of your home and near sleeping areas.

