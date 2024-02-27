B-PEP, Greater Pittsburgh Coalition Against Violence release 4th community services directory

PITTSBURGH — The Black Political Empowerment Project and the Greater Pittsburgh Coalition Against Violence have released their fourth community services directory.
The directory, subtitled “Your Anti-violence Guide to Community Services”, lists available resources by neighborhood.
“The trauma of violence in our communities has been much too present over a period of many years, trauma to our youth, trauma to our seniors, and trauma to our community at large. Our hope is that this new directory will be a source of support and source of concrete solutions,” a news release said.
You can view the full directory below.
Community Services Directory by WPXI Staff on Scribd
