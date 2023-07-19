Back to the Foodture announces closing of its two restaurants on social media

Back to the Foodture, a restaurant with an attention-getting approach to its menu and an affection for pop culture, announced it is closing its two restaurants after a short run and ambitious plans.

Eddie “Barnz” Magwood, who helped to launch the restaurant with his wife and chef, Angel Magwood, and worked tirelessly to promote the restaurant on social media, also turned to Facebook to announce their closing.

According to his Facebook announcement, “all Back to the Foodture” restaurants are scheduled to close on August 16. This announcement comes as the final nail in the coffin for the restaurant’s Uptown and South Side locations. The Uptown restaurant has already closed, and the South Side location is set to close next month.

Read more at Pittsburgh Business Times.

