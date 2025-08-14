Back-to-School Bash in Pittsburgh provides kids with supplies ahead of first day

PITTSBURGH — A Back-to-School Bash was held for area students in Pittsburgh’s Homewood neighborhood on Wednesday.

The Salvation Army and First National Bank teamed up to host the event.

They gave out hundreds of backpacks filled with school supplies to the students, and some new shoes.

“It can be hectic for a parent who has to choose between a couple meals or new shoes for their child for school. That’s the need we’re meeting here today,” said Captain Michael Haynes, local commanding officer of The Salvation Army.

This was the second year the Salvation Army hosted the Back-to-School Bash.

