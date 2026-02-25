Baldwin EMS launches emergency blood transfusion program

BALDWIN, Pa. — A new program is putting life-saving blood in the hands of local medics.

On Monday, Baldwin Emergency Medical Service began its Emergency Blood Transfusion Program, allowing medics to provide trauma patients with blood before they get to the hospital.

“(This) not only marks the start-up day, but it also identifies two years of hard work by a team of people and groups to bring this to reality for the highest level of patient care possible,” Baldwin EMS Chief Todd Plunkett said in a social media post.

Paramedics and EMTs have been given additional training and education for blood administration in line with strict program guidelines, Plunkett said.

