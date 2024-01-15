Baldwin Township police officer arrested on domestic violence charges

BALDWIN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A Baldwin Township police officer is accused of domestic abuse.

Officer Christopher Fry is accused of assaulting his wife at their home in South Fayette.

The couple had been drinking and got into an argument, according to court documents.

Fry allegedly held his wife up against the wall by her throat, before grabbing her arms and pushing them into the wall.

She managed to break free and run out of the house to call the police.

Police said Fry’s wife had bruises on her neck and arms.

Fry is charged with strangulation, simple assault and harassment. He was released from the Allegheny County Jail on a non-monetary bond.

Chief Investigator Rick Earle reached out to Baldwin Township regarding his status with the department but hasn’t heard back.

