Ball python adopted after being released in Ross Township

ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A ball python that was released in Ross Township got to go to her forever home.

The snake, named ‘Naners, was adopted on Monday after her owners released her and three other snakes into the wild in Ross Township earlier this month.

Sara’s Pets and Plants on Facebook said if she wasn’t found, ‘Naners wouldn’t have lived through the winter.

“Releasing your exotic pets into the wild is extremely irresponsible, especially because there are organizations like Sara’s Pets and Plants that are happy to help out if you aren’t able to care for your pet anymore,” the organization said in a Facebook post.

