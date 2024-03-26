Baltimore bridge collapses after being hit by cargo ship

A Baltimore bridge collapsed after a container ship hit it early Tuesday, and several vehicles fell into the river below.

Rescuers were looking for at least seven people in the water, according to the Associated Press. The ship appears to have hit a support on the Francis Scott Key Bridge, causing the road to break apart and fall into the water.

The container ship caught fire.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

