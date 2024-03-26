Local

Baltimore bridge collapses after being hit by cargo ship

By Natalie Reid Miller, WPXI-TV

Bridge collapse Parts of the Francis Scott Key Bridge remain after a container ship collided with a support Tuesday, March 26, 2024, in Baltimore. The major bridge in Baltimore snapped and collapsed after a container ship rammed into it early Tuesday, and several vehicles fell into the river below. Rescuers were searching for multiple people in the water. (AP Photo/Steve Ruark) (Steve Ruark/AP)

A Baltimore bridge collapsed after a container ship hit it early Tuesday, and several vehicles fell into the river below.

Rescuers were looking for at least seven people in the water, according to the Associated Press. The ship appears to have hit a support on the Francis Scott Key Bridge, causing the road to break apart and fall into the water.

The container ship caught fire.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

