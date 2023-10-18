Local

Bank of New York Mellon begins 500 Ross Street redevelopment, including new Starbucks

By Tim Schooley, Pittsburgh Business Times

Plan A renovation plan for the exterior of 500 Ross Street before a Zoom meeting of the Pittsburgh Planning Commission. The building has long served as Bank of York Mellon's client services center and may soon take on a more central office role for the company. (Pittsburgh Business Times)

PITTSBURGH — Bank of New York Mellon is starting a multi-phase redevelopment of its more than 900,000-square-foot building at 500 Ross Street.

It’s a building long known as the Bank of New York Mellon Client Services Center that is now expected to take on a more central office role for the company in a potential shift from its neighboring Bank of New York Mellon Center next door.

Travis Kreidler, a principal for Lawrenceville-based Desmone Architects, briefed the Pittsburgh Planning Commission on what he called the first phase of a larger redevelopment plant for the building.

