Bank robbery on Pittsburgh’s North Side under investigation

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police are investigating a bank robbery that happened Tuesday afternoon on the North Side.

It happened at the First National Bank on East North Avenue around 12:40 p.m.

Public safety officials said a man, possibly in his 60s, walked up to the cashier’s window and slid a note toward the teller, pointed to a dark object in a plastic bag and verbally demanded she give him money.

The cashier handed over an undisclosed amount of cash. The suspect then walked out the bank and reportedly began running toward James Street.

No one was injured. Pittsburgh police and the FBI continue to investigate.

