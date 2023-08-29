Bar that closed because of South Side violence sets reopening date

PITTSBURGH — A sports bar on Pittsburgh’s South Side is going to reopen its doors soon, almost two months after deciding to close because of violence in the area.

Carson City Saloon decided to close back in July, after several shootings on Carson Street. A social media post by the bar claimed the decision was made with the safety of staff and customers in mind.

In a new post, Carson City Saloon is saying “see you soon” to its customers.

The bar is set to reopen on Sept 7. at 7 p.m.

