Barbie is back.

Fans can experience the movie with a live orchestra on July 10 at the Pavilion at Star Lake in Washington County. Barbie the Movie: In Concert will be performed by the Barbie Land Sinfonietta alongside the film’s score.

Presale starts at 10 a.m. Thursday and tickets go on sale Friday. Click here for more information.

