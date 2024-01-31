BDC files petition to intervene, as proposed affordable housing complex remains in limbo

PITTSBURGH — It’s the latest chapter in the fight to turn a prime corner lot on Liberty Avenue into affordable housing and a grocery store: this week, Bloomfield Development Corporation (BDC) has filed a petition to intervene after Pittsburgh’s Zoning Board of Adjustments (ZBA) rejected the plan last November.

“Filing the petition to intervene essentially allows us to have a seat at the table,” said Sam Spearing, community development manager for Bloomfield Development Corporation. “It will be to make sure that we’re in the loop and able to emphasize the most important aspects of the project.”

The filing comes as future development the property remains in limbo. The property, located directly across from the Bloomfield Bridge, currently houses a temporary grocer in the building where ShurSav Grocery stood for decades.

“We recognize that the site, as we’ve heard from many neighbors, is not serving the neighborhood. It’s sort of outdated and not economically viable in its current format long term,” Spearing said.

Last November, the ZBA voted to deny some of the variances needed for a proposed mixed-use building, with nearly 250 apartments, green space and retail space for that much-needed grocery store. In its report, the ZBA cited the proposed building’s six stories, almost twice the height permitted in local neighborhood commercial zoning districts. BDC describes itself as “pro-density,” saying it believes everyone deserves to live in the neighborhood.

“Higher income households are moving in, and they’re taking housing that previously would have been affordable options,” Spearing said.

Echo Realty, which owns the property, filed an appeal in December, so the case is now headed to Common Pleas Court, where a judge will review it. Spearing said the neighborhood will soon see investment in reconfiguring the adjacent intersection in the coming year, so he believes now is the time to see the community grow.

“I think there are more people than ever wanting to live in Bloomfield,” Spearing said.

A status conference is set for Feb. 5.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group