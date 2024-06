McCANDLESS, Pa. — A bear has been spotted near McKnight Road.

McCandless police said a bear was seen in the area of McKnight and Peebles roads by the old Vincentian High School property.

Police are urging residents to use caution and to not approach the bear.

