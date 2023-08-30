Local

Bear witness: Black bear spotted in Evans City

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

EVANS CITY, Pa. — A local man could bearly believe his eyes when he looked out the window at his job at the start of the work week.

A black bear was spotted near Third Street in Evans City Monday morning.

Matt Otto was at his workplace when he looked out the window and saw the bear in the parking lot.

Otto said the area he saw the bear in wasn’t particularly wooded.

Photos Otto took show the bear staring toward the business before walking away.

