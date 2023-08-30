Bear witness: Black bear spotted in Evans City

EVANS CITY, Pa. — A local man could bearly believe his eyes when he looked out the window at his job at the start of the work week.

A black bear was spotted near Third Street in Evans City Monday morning.

Matt Otto was at his workplace when he looked out the window and saw the bear in the parking lot.

Otto said the area he saw the bear in wasn’t particularly wooded.

Photos Otto took show the bear staring toward the business before walking away.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group