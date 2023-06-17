Local

Bears having buyer’s remorse for Chase Claypool trade

By Alan Saunders - Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Steelers v Cleveland Browns CLEVELAND, OH - SEPTEMBER 22: Chase Claypool #11 of the Pittsburgh Steelers looks on during the second half against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 22, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images)

By Alan Saunders - Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — The Chicago Bears apparently have some buyer’s remorse when it comes to former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool

The Bears traded their second-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft for Claypool in the middle of last season, and that pick became the No. 32 overall pick and the first pick in the second round after Chicago lost every single game the rest of the season.

That certainly tipped the scales of the trade in favor of Omar Khan, and what has happened since with Claypool hasn’t gone much better for Chicago. Claypool was injured down the stretch and ended up catching just 14 passes for 140 yards for the Bears.

Read more from our partners at Sports Now Group Pittsburgh.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Man dead after vehicle hits motorcycle, flees the scene
  • Recall alert: Kia recalling nearly 100,000 SUVs that could lose power brakes
  • 2 dead in Butler County motorcycle crash
  • Police investigating shots fired in East Tarentum
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts

    • ©2023 Cox Media Group

    Most Read