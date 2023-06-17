Bears having buyer’s remorse for Chase Claypool trade

PITTSBURGH — The Chicago Bears apparently have some buyer’s remorse when it comes to former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool

The Bears traded their second-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft for Claypool in the middle of last season, and that pick became the No. 32 overall pick and the first pick in the second round after Chicago lost every single game the rest of the season.

That certainly tipped the scales of the trade in favor of Omar Khan, and what has happened since with Claypool hasn’t gone much better for Chicago. Claypool was injured down the stretch and ended up catching just 14 passes for 140 yards for the Bears.

