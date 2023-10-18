Beaver County Christmas event canceled because of ‘unforeseen challenges’

BEAVER COUNTY, Pa. — A long-standing annual holiday event in Beaver County has been canceled for 2023.

Beaver County Christmas Extravaganza, a popular Christmas event that’s been around since 1989, announced the cancellation on Facebook.

Event organizers say there have been “unforeseen challenges” like a decrease in volunteer support and an increase in event expenses.

“We want to express our deepest gratitude for your unwavering support over the years, whether through volunteering, financial contributions, or simply attending the Extravaganza,” the post reads. “Your dedication has been the driving force behind this event. We are truly thankful for your enthusiasm.”

Organizers say they’re still committed to the community and are planning to come back in the future.

