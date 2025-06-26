Beaver County coalition hears from experts about fight against human trafficking

BADEN, Pa. — A local coalition held a symposium to hear from experts on the fight against human trafficking.

The Beaver County Anti-Human Trafficking Coalition’s event Wednesday was titled “Combating Human Trafficking: A Cross-System, Trauma-Informed Approach.”

Among the topics discussed were investigation, prosecution and the services available to victims and survivors.

The event in Baden was open to first responders, medical professionals, service providers, advocates and court officials.

Experts stressed a humanized approach to reporting human trafficking and dispelling trafficking myths.

The featured speaker was Shea Rhodes, director and co-founder of the Institute to Address Commercial Sexual Exploitation at Villanova University Charles Widger School of Law.

