Beaver County farmers found guilty of killing nearly 30 birds with toxic pesticide sentenced

A Beaver County farm operator and his employee have been sentenced after being found guilty of the unlawful killing of migratory birds.

Robert Yost, 52, of New Galilee, and Jacob Reese, 27, of Enon Valley, conspired to kill migratory birds that were on leased farmland operated by Yost Farms in June 2020, the Department of Justice said.

In total, Yost and Reese were responsible for killing around 17 Canada geese, 10 red-winged blackbirds and one mallard duck, officials said. They used carbofuran, a registered restricted-use pesticide.

Yost directed Reese to spread corn coated in carbofuran in and around a field used for soybean cultivation where children were regularly present, according to the Department of Justice.

Yost was sentenced to a year of probation, a $21,000 fine and 100 hours of community service.

Reese was sentenced to a year of probation, a $5,500 fine and 50 hours of community service.

