Beaver County Humane Society hosting canine vaccine clinic

BEAVER, Pa. — The Beaver County Humane Society is offering a clinic that will give your pup a shot at getting vaccinated.

According to the humane society’s Facebook page, the canine vaccine clinic will be held on Saturday, Jan 27.

The clinic will offer the following vaccines for your favorite furry friend:

DHPP Vaccine

Rabies Vaccine

Bordetella Vaccine

Microchipping

Canine Influenza Vaccine

Combination packages are also available, the humane society said.

The clinic will be appointment only. To secure your spot, click here.

