Local

Beaver County Humane Society hosting canine vaccine clinic

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com
By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

BEAVER, Pa. — The Beaver County Humane Society is offering a clinic that will give your pup a shot at getting vaccinated.

According to the humane society’s Facebook page, the canine vaccine clinic will be held on Saturday, Jan 27.

The clinic will offer the following vaccines for your favorite furry friend:

  • DHPP Vaccine
  • Rabies Vaccine
  • Bordetella Vaccine
  • Microchipping
  • Canine Influenza Vaccine

Combination packages are also available, the humane society said.

The clinic will be appointment only. To secure your spot, click here.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Do Stanley Cups contain lead? Company responds to social media claims
  • Springdale woman pleads guilty to involuntary manslaughter in death of 5-year-old daughter
  • Local charity asking for help to send mother with terminal brain cancer to Disney World with her son
  • VIDEO: Pittsburgh Regional Transit to reduce service on over 20 routes, ‘T’ lines next month
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    Most Read