Beaver County Humane Society at maximum capacity after 32 cats seized from hoarding situation

BEAVER COUNTY, Pa. — A case of cat hoarding has the Beaver County Humane Society at maximum capacity.

According to leaders, 32 cats were taken from a home in Hopewell Township on Friday, bringing the shelter’s total to 138.

The cats will be rehabilitated and rehomed, but the shelter needs help from the public.

“If you’re thinking about adopting, now would be a really good time or if you want a temporary pet you can foster,” Executive Director Alison Yazer said.

The shelter is accepting cash donations and supplies like cat food, and they are looking for volunteers.

If you would like to help, click here for more information.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group