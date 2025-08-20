Beaver County man sentenced for second time fleeing police, throwing stolen gun, drugs

PITTSBURGH — A Beaver County man has been sentenced again, for his second time fleeing police and throwing a stolen gun and drugs.

James Gilmore, 35, formerly of Rochester, was sentenced to the statutory maximum of 10 years in prison followed by three years of supervised release, according to the Department of Justice.

Gilmore had been convicted of possession of a firearm and ammunition by a convicted felon.

The federal court heard that police tried to stop Gilmore in his vehicle on June 9, 2021.

Gilmore, who had an active arrest warrant for a parole violation, fled from police and threw a loaded gun with a 30-round, extended magazine out of his vehicle. He then left the vehicle and fled on foot through a residential area, escaping for the night.

Police found a pill bottle with controlled substances, as well as a sweatshirt that had Gilmore’s DNA. Also, the gun Gilmore threw was found to be stolen.

Prosecutors said that Gilmore’s prior convictions and sentences hadn’t stopped him from committing crimes. During the June 9 incident, he was on parole for a similar offense, having fled police in a vehicle and on foot, and throwing a stolen gun and packaged drugs.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group