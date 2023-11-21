Beaver County shelter offers reward for information about stray kittens with ‘disfiguring wounds’

BEAVER FALLS, Pa. — The Beaver County Humane Society is offering a reward for information about two kittens with disfiguring wounds they believe were intentionally inflicted.

The brother-sister pair were found as strays in Beaver Falls and brought to the shelter last week.

The shelter says it appears both kittens had a band placed around a back leg, which caused the tissue and bone to become necrotic. The wounds required amputation for both kittens. The shelter thinks the bands were placed intentionally.

Anyone with information about the kittens is asked to contact the Beaver County Humane Society Humane Investigations department at 724-775-5801 ext. 123. There is a $500 reward for information.

The shelter says the kittens don’t have names quite yet and instead asks the public to submit suggestions on their website or Facebook.

Anyone interested in donating to the shelter’s TLC fund or Humane Investigations fund, click here.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group