3 adults, 11 kids safely escape from Aliquippa house fire

ALIQUIPPA, Pa. — A house was damaged by fire in Aliquippa on Tuesday.

Emergency crews were called to the 400 block of Elmira Street at 3:11 p.m., according to Beaver County dispatchers.

“The City of Aliquippa Fire Bureau was on scene here within 90 seconds of the call being dispatched. We had water on the fire within about two minutes. The building and contents were well involved even upon our arrival,” said City of Aliquippa Fire Chief Timothy Firich.

Firich said three adults and 11 children lived in the house. They all made it out safely.

There were “some casualties” among a “handful of pets.”

Severe damage inside the house was visible from the outside and some of the building’s siding was blackened.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

