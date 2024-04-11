Beaver Falls man sentenced in connection to 2022 drug bust

BEAVER FALLS, Pa. — A man from Beaver Falls was sentenced to a decade in prison in connection to a drug bust in 2022.

Robert Carpenter Jr., 39, was sentenced to 10 years in prison for his convictions of possession with intent to distribute controlled substances and possession of a firearm in furtherance of that drug trafficking crime.

On July 25, 2022, Beaver Falls police executed a search warrant on Carpenter’s apartment following a weekslong investigation of narcotics trafficking.

The Department of Justice said investigators recovered 41.65 grams of crack cocaine, around seven grams of cocaine and 30 pills in a nightstand, along with Carpenter’s identification and two digital scales. They also seized a 9mm caliber handgun and a 5.56 caliber semiautomatic rifle, both of which were loaded and reported stolen.

Laboratory analysis showed some of the pills contained fentanyl while others contained fluorofentanyl.

