A bee sting caused a driver to crash in Westmoreland County.

It happened around 6:50 a.m. Monday along Shady Lane in Mount Pleasant Township.

State police say the 26-year-old driver lost control of his vehicle due to a bee sting, causing him to drive off the road and hit an embankment.

He suffered minor injuries, state police said.

