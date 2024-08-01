Belle Vernon man, 29, pleads guilty in federal court to bank robbery charges

A Belle Vernon man pleaded guilty in federal court Wednesday for a 2021 bank robbery in Monsessen.

Dylan Adams, 29, pleaded guilty to charges of bank robbery and attempted bank robbery.

On July 9, 2021, surveillance video from the bank showed a man walking into a bank and sliding a note to the teller, demanding $15,000 and threatening to “shoot” if police were called, according to information presented in court. The teller then gave the man around $3,700, who fled before police showed up.

In addition to forensic evidence, authorities found a photo of Adams on one of his social media accounts that showed the same sneakers worn during the robbery, helping to identify him.

Following that robbery, police released images from the surveillance video. An employee from a credit union in Charleroi then called police on July 23, saying that he recognized the man and that he had entered the credit union and left after seeing that all the tellers were busy. Before the man could reenter the bank, an employee locked the door behind him. He tried to enter another door but was told the bank was closed. Police later were able to identify the man as Adams.

Adams’ sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 19.

