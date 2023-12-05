Bellevue police participating in toy drive supporting domestic violence victims

BELLEVUE, Pa. — The Bellevue Police Department is collecting toys and treats to support domestic violence victims.

Through Dec. 11, the department is collecting toys at the station for the 2023 Crisis Center North Toy Drive.

In addition to toys, donors can also contribute some seasonal treats, such as:

Cookies and other Holiday Baked Goods

Hot Chocolate Mix and Marshmallows

Juice

Candy Canes

Cups, Plates, and Napkins

