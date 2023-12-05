Local

Bellevue police participating in toy drive supporting domestic violence victims

By WPXI.com News Staff

Toys

By WPXI.com News Staff

BELLEVUE, Pa. — The Bellevue Police Department is collecting toys and treats to support domestic violence victims.

Through Dec. 11, the department is collecting toys at the station for the 2023 Crisis Center North Toy Drive.

In addition to toys, donors can also contribute some seasonal treats, such as:

  • Cookies and other Holiday Baked Goods
  • Hot Chocolate Mix and Marshmallows
  • Juice
  • Candy Canes
  • Cups, Plates, and Napkins

Click here for more information about the toy drive.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Apple says to update iOS to patch iPhone security issues
  • 11 Investigates Exclusive: Pittsburgh police officers set resignations record
  • 3 taken to hospital following small fire in Allegheny County Jail cell
  • VIDEO: Crews respond to massive house fire in Shaler
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2023 Cox Media Group

    ”Steelers

    Most Read